Ruble share in settlements hits record 60% in Q2 2026 — MP

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The share of ruble settlements in foreign trade operations in the second quarter reached a record level of about 60%, while the share of currencies from the unfriendly countries dropped to a minimum, Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"It is noteworthy that the share of ruble settlements in foreign trade operations in the second quarter of 2026 reached a record level, approaching 60%, while the share of currencies from the unfriendly countries dropped to a minimum of 11.6%," he noted.

Aksakov also noted that Russia continues to build a multi-layered protection of the financial sector against the shocks of sanctions.

"Russia continues to build multi·layered protection for the financial sector against sanctions shocks — banks are establishing direct correspondent relations with foreign partners, alternative payment corridors are being developed with friendly countries, and new payment channels are emerging through digital finance," he said.