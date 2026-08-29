Niger authorities say military mutiny in Niamey suppressed

NAIROBI, August 29. /TASS/. Niger’s defense and security forces have suppressed a mutiny by a group of military personnel in the capital, Niamey, and are gradually restoring control over strategic sites in the city, the Niger Press Agency reported, citing a Defense Ministry statement read on state television.

According to the ministry, the mutiny began at around 12:20 a.m. local time. A group of military personnel who had breached military discipline attempted to detain some of their fellow servicemen at Air Base 101 in Niamey and opened fire on several strategic sites in the city.

"The swift response by the defense and security forces made it possible to contain this mutiny and gradually restore control over these sites," the statement said.

The authorities urged residents to remain calm and continue with their daily activities.

Gunfire and explosions were heard overnight in several areas of Niamey. The most intense exchanges of fire occurred near Air Base 101, located next to Diori Hamani International Airport, which also hosts Russian military personnel from the Russian Defense Ministry’s Africa Corps.