US sanctions threaten to undermine global economic order — China

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. The economic war unleashed by the United States against Iran does not contribute to resolving the situation and only intensifies tensions, threatening to undermine the global financial order, Liu Chang, press secretary of the Chinese embassy in Washington, told TASS on Friday.

"China has made it clear on many occasions its firm opposition to illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or the authorization of the UN Security Council," he said, commenting on the inclusion of the Chinese logistics company Kameng Trading in the US sanctions list regarding Iran.

"Economic warfare and maximum pressure provide no solution. On the contrary, they only serve to fuel tensions and lead to risk spillover, which will disrupt the global economic and financial order, and harm the legitimate rights and interests of other countries."

"The pressing task is to facilitate the de-escalation of the situation and return to dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible. China will do everything necessary to firmly safeguard its rights and interests."