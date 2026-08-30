MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Among French mercenaries fighting on the side of the Ukrainian military, 35% are neo-Nazis, Laurent Brayard, a French expert, historian, and military correspondent working in the Donbass, told TASS.

"France has a very high proportion of neo-Nazis, neo-fascists, and, in general, members of this ultra-nationalist, supremacist movement and so on [fighting on the Ukrainian side]: 35%, which is enormous," he noted.

The expert clarified that this figure differs from the overall trend within the Ukrainian armed forces. "Whereas for the entire contingent [of foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian military], I have information indicating that about 10-12% are neo-Nazis," he added.

According to Brayard, "France, unfortunately, is the leading country in Western Europe supplying mercenaries.".