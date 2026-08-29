Ukrainian forces attack Donetsk People's Republic settlements 27 times over past day

DONETSK, August 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces launched 27 attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in 24 hours, injuring one person, the DPR administration's office for documenting Ukrainian war crimes reported.

"The office recorded 27 attacks by Ukrainian armed formations, received information about one civilian being injured, and recorded a total of 27 various types of ammunition fired," the statement said.

According to the office, 21 attacks were carried out in the Gorlovka direction, three in the Donetsk direction, two in the Volnovakha direction, and one in the Makeevka sector. The attacks damaged six civilian infrastructure facilities, a residential building, and a tanker truck belonging to the Emergencies Ministry.