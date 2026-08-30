Japan's highest heavy rain alert covers 244,000 residents

TOKYO, August 30. /TASS/. Japan has issued its highest-level heavy rain alert for 244,000 residents in Fukui Prefecture in central Japan, according to data from the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, which oversees emergency services.

The highest-level alert means flooding has already occurred, making evacuation to designated shelters dangerous. Authorities are therefore urging people to move to higher floors of buildings. At the same time, an evacuation order remains in effect for more than 110,000 residents in parts of Fukui Prefecture where evacuation is still possible.

No casualties have been reported. Some areas received more than 280 mm of rain in 24 hours.