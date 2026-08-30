European governments have no interest in peace in Ukraine, former OSCE adviser says

BERN, August 30. /TASS/. European governments have no interest in peace in Ukraine, as they can buy their own security while leaving the fighting to others, retired Swiss General Staff Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard, former special adviser on military affairs to the OSCE secretary general from 2014 to 2020, said.

"European governments and some media show no interest in peace in Ukraine, the Persian Gulf, or anywhere else through their treatment of Switzerland and its neutrality," he said at a rally supporting Swiss neutrality in Bern. The military expert said European leaders "prefer to secure their own safety with their checkbooks" and "leave the fighting to others." He added they are also trying to draw Switzerland into this "cowardly policy," although its checkbook is known to be large.

Bosshard attributed the situation to the strategy of leaders in Kiev and Brussels, who sought to "use a small war to secure a better deal." He said the same leaders who knowingly allowed the war in Ukraine now call neutral countries cowardly, yet cannot win or end the war. The expert added these leaders cannot protect themselves or their allies but offer protection to those who do not need it.

About 2,000 people opposed the erosion of Swiss neutrality and unilateral sanctions, including sanctions against Russia, at a rally in Bern on August 29. Participants called for maintaining good-neighborly relations with all states and opposed closer ties between Switzerland and NATO. The demonstration was part of a campaign ahead of a related referendum on September 27.