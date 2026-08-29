ZNPP personnel work to restore external power supply

MELITOPOL, August 30. /TASS/. Personnel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are focusing on restoring external power supply and ensuring stable operation of all systems while the plant runs on backup diesel generators, ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"The main efforts are currently focused on restoring external power supply and ensuring the stable operation of all systems needed to maintain the safe condition of the power units," she said.

The ZNPP reported a complete loss of external power supply on August 20 after an automatic shutdown cut off its last functioning 330-kV power line, Ferrosplavnaya-1. Yashina previously told TASS that the damage to the power line was on the right bank of the Dnieper River, which is under Ukraine's control. The nuclear plant was switched to diesel generator operation. Personnel optimized generator use to conserve available fuel after Ukrainian forces' attacks disrupted fuel deliveries. On August 29, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said the organization was seeking to establish another local ceasefire zone to accelerate repairs to the 330-kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line.