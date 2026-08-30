NASA postpones Crew-13 launch with Russian cosmonaut

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. NASA has postponed the planned mid-September launch of the Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, the US space agency said.

"NASA and SpaceX are adjusting the launch date for the agency’s Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station to address an oxidizer leak on Dragon’s propulsion system which was detected during standard prelaunch spacecraft processing. Joint NASA and SpaceX teams are performing additional tests and data review and will complete any necessary rework prior to launch. A new target date will be announced once available," NASA said on its website.

Earlier, Dana Weigel, who oversees NASA's low-Earth orbit programs, said Crew-13 was scheduled to launch no earlier than September 12. Teteryatnikov will travel to the ISS with NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk. Teteryatnikov and Kutryk will serve as mission specialists, Watkins as commander and Delaney as pilot.