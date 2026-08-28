Russian forces liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated seven communities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of August 22-28 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Last week, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlements of Pershe Travnya and Pisarevka in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. <…> During the week, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Annovka and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup East units continue advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. Last week, they liberated the settlements of Dolinka, Nezhenka and Shevchenkovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

Russian forces deliver 13 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and 12 combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, metallurgical and oil refining facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations over the week, the ministry reported.

"On August 22-28, 2026, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and 12 combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military, metallurgical and oil refining industries, logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, military airfields, workshops producing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, ammunition, fuel and materiel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

In addition, the strikes degraded Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities used to receive and store military cargo, and also fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian army, it said.

"During the week, a patrol boat of the Ukrainian Navy, and also eight sea vessels involved in the Ukrainian army’s supplies, including six dry cargo ships and two tankers were hit," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,550 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,550 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 10 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two airmobile brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, five territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,550 personnel, three tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 73 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,510 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,510 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, among them five Western-made armored vehicles, 136 motor vehicles, 16 field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,490 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 180 motor vehicles and 19 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,540 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,540 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,540 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 50 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns and eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,260 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 19 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,260 personnel, 19 armored combat vehicles and 37 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 260 Ukrainian troops in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 260 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 118 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

"Over the week, more than 260 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 118 motor vehicles, three uncrewed boats and 16 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 5,989 Ukrainian UAVs, 14 cruise missiles over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 5,989 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 14 Flamingo cruise missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 80 guided aerial bombs, 15 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 14 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 5,989 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 221,637 unmanned aerial vehicles, 670 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,739 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,775 multiple rocket launchers, 36,295 field artillery guns and mortars and 70,417 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.