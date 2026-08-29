BERN, August 30. /TASS/. Switzerland should restore diplomatic ties and mutual understanding with Russia instead of joining harmful EU and US sanctions, Swiss lawyer Philipp Kruse said at a rally in support of his country's neutrality in Bern.

Kruse said the sanctions regime primarily hurts companies and private businesses unrelated to the conflict and fails to achieve its stated goal. In the lawyer's assessment, Western countries have failed to force Moscow to change course through such measures, and the policy has itself proved to be "a shot in the foot."

"Switzerland should certainly restore diplomacy and mutual understanding, including with Russia, instead of recklessly joining harmful sanctions alongside the parties to the conflict," he added.

Kruse also called for an end to "military propaganda against Russia." He said Swiss media and politicians promote a one-sided view of the conflict and demonize those who advocate maintaining neutrality.

"We, the peaceful citizens of this country, are disgusted by this military propaganda," the lawyer said.

About 2,000 people opposed the erosion of Swiss neutrality and unilateral sanctions, including sanctions against Russia, at a rally in Bern on August 29. Participants called for maintaining good-neighborly relations with all states and opposed closer ties between Switzerland and NATO. The demonstration was part of a campaign ahead of a related referendum on September 27.