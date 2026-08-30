Moscow court sentences US citizen to 3.3 years over undeclared Colt pistol

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Solntsevsky District Court in Moscow sentenced US citizen Tatyana Coyle to 3.3 years in prison for firearms smuggling, according to documents obtained by TASS.

The appeals court upheld the sentence.

"The final sentence for Coyle Tatyana Timofeyevna is three years and three months in prison, to be served in a general-regime correctional colony," the court documents said.

Coyle was found guilty under Part 1.1 of Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code of illegally transporting a firearm across the customs border of the Customs Union within the Eurasian Economic Community or Russia's state border with member states of the Customs Union within the Eurasian Economic Community. Coyle's defense argued that she had no intent to smuggle the firearm and appealed the ruling, but the higher court found the sentence lawful.

The defense's appeals against the Solntsevsky District Court's ruling in Coyle's case were denied, and the sentence entered into force.