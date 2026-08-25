Press Review: EU boosts arms aid to Ukraine as India bolsters Russia ties amid US pressure

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Europe is stepping up arms supplies to Ukraine as air defense shortages persist; the US is tightening sanctions on Iran and pressuring other countries to cut ties with Tehran; and Russia and India are expanding trade and high-level contacts despite US pressure. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Europe steps up arms support for Ukraine as air defense shortages persist Amid the advance of Russian forces and an increase in strikes on Ukrainian enterprises, Kiev’s allies are looking for ways to bolster the Ukrainian armed forces. In particular, Brussels plans to transfer another €27 bln to Kiev by the end of this year from the overall €90 bln loan, a European diplomatic source told Izvestia. These funds can be spent not only on European weapons, but purchasing Patriot systems for Ukraine is currently impossible, the European Parliament said. Instead, France has agreed to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with new SAMP/T systems, while the United Kingdom has authorized the assembly of SCALP missiles on Ukrainian territory. However, European countries will be unable to substantially improve Ukraine’s air defense capabilities without US assistance, experts believe. On August 24, the European Commission allocated a new €6.1 bln tranche to the country for weapons purchases, after €11.6 bln had previously been transferred. These funds come from the €90 bln loan, which is divided over two years. Kiev is due to receive another €27 bln from Brussels under the loan by the end of 2026, a European diplomatic source told Izvestia. Moreover, the money can be spent on purchasing weapons from other sources if they are unavailable in EU countries, Pekka Toveri, head of the European Parliament’s Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee, told Izvestia. "The problem is that Patriot systems are not available. All of Lockheed Martin’s production is going toward restocking the depleted stocks of the US Armed Forces," Toveri told Izvestia. The SAMP/T and SAMP/T NG systems are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, while previously reported problems with repelling aerial attacks have apparently been resolved, judging by statements. However, only around 300 Aster-family interceptor missiles for these systems are produced annually, which is undoubtedly insufficient, Vadim Koroshchupov, Research Fellow at the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Izvestia. By comparison, around 2,000 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems are produced each year, but even that volume has proved inadequate. European countries will be unable to resolve the shortage of air defense systems without the United States, St. Petersburg State University Professor Natalia Eremina told the newspaper. European stockpiles have largely been depleted, and restocking them will require substantial financial investment. Washington remains heavily engaged in the Middle East, but even if peace is achieved, the United States will need years to replenish its own ammunition stocks. "By providing Kiev with money and weapons, the West is turning a blind eye to the ‘terrorist war’ it unleashed and is thereby only emboldening an increasingly brazen terrorist," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia. Vedomosti: US launches new sanctions campaign against Iran, heightening risks for global trade The United States has launched Operation "Economic Outcast" against Iran and imposed sanctions on more than 60 legal entities, individuals, and vessels, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a press conference on August 24. He emphasized that details of the financial institutions to be added to the sanctions list could be expected by the end of the week. The US Treasury chief also said that US President Donald Trump has been calling world leaders and demanding that they end economic relations with Iran under threat of restrictions. Bessent declined to name the countries involved. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti expect Washington to expand secondary sanctions against Iran selectively, potentially bringing more Arab countries into economic restrictions.

Trump’s "economic D-Day" should not be taken literally but rather as a signal that the United States is prepared to significantly broaden secondary sanctions targeting Iranian trade, payments, and logistics, Vadim Kozlov, Head of the Department for Domestic Policy Studies at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told the newspaper. In his view, Washington will act selectively, targeting banks, carriers, oil traders, and intermediary companies rather than imposing sanctions simultaneously on all countries that maintain ties with Tehran. The participation of other Arab countries, beyond the UAE, which has already made such a decision, in an economic blockade of Iran cannot be considered a foregone conclusion, Program Manager at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Bocharov told Vedomosti. He explained that Abu Dhabi’s involvement in trade and economic restrictions against Iran is already causing substantial damage to Tehran. For other Arab countries, joining such restrictions would not necessarily have a comparable effect but would create risks of Iranian retaliation, potentially including military strikes. Nevertheless, US pressure could still encourage Arab countries to join the new economic restrictions against Iran. "The main question is whether the Trump administration is prepared to extend its pressure to major Chinese entities. If the measures are limited to small companies and the ‘shadow fleet,’ this will amount to a controlled escalation. If major Chinese companies are targeted, there will be a serious risk of a new round of US-China economic conflict," Kozlov continued. Therefore, he believes Trump’s threats should not be dismissed as mere rhetoric. "His language is often hyperbolic, but the sanctions mechanism and the willingness to carry out targeted, painful measures are very real," the expert concluded. Media: India seeks to strengthen Russia ties despite mounting US pressure Moscow and New Delhi have launched a series of contacts ahead of the SCO and BRICS summits. On August 24, Vladimir Putin received Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Kremlin. In the coming weeks, the Russian president is likely to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice. Despite external pressure, the two sides have managed to further boost their already substantial trade turnover. Russia also intends to help ensure stability in its partner’s agricultural sector, with Putin pledging to increase fertilizer supplies. Experts believe energy cooperation, particularly Russian oil supplies, remains central to India-Russia ties despite growing Western pressure.

Future meetings with Modi were one of the reasons for the Indian minister’s visit to Moscow, political scientist Tatiana Kosacheva told Izvestia. As the host country of the BRICS summit, India also wants to discuss creating conditions for the Russian side to participate as comfortably as possible while avoiding the risk of escalating tensions with its Western partners, the expert said. New Delhi is facing considerable pressure from the West, primarily the United States, over its relations with Moscow. At the same time, India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer. The country meets more than 88% of its oil needs through imports. Russia currently remains one of its key suppliers of crude oil. Russian oil supplies were most likely the central topic of the closed-door talks, particularly amid drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, political scientists believe. Tatiana Shaumyan, Head of the Center for Indian Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Izvestia that energy resources in general are one of the key areas on the bilateral agenda. India currently has enormous demand for oil, with energy security given the highest priority. At the same time, cooperation involves not only direct supplies but also the joint extraction and refining of resources. "It is impossible to disrupt these ties: any attacks on infrastructure are obstacles that can be overcome. Those who carry out these actions [drone attacks] are seeking to damage our ties. Our task, and India’s, is instead to strengthen cooperation in this strategic sector," she told the newspaper. New Delhi continues to seek an increase in Russian investment in India and is working to address the growing imbalance in bilateral trade, which, under agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, is expected to reach $100 bln by 2030, Kommersant writes. According to the newspaper, the fact that trade and economic relations remain largely centered on India’s purchases of Russian energy resources makes ties between the two countries particularly vulnerable to external pressure. However, how exactly India will navigate between its need for Russian energy resources and the necessity of avoiding punitive US measures remains unclear, Kommersant writes. Not long ago, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% secondary tariff on goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil, gas, and uranium, posing a direct threat to India’s energy and economic security. Izvestia: Russia develops alternative Antarctic supply routes amid Western sanctions Russia is developing alternative routes for conducting research and supplying its scientific stations in Antarctica. Western sanctions are hampering the use of its previous routes. Russia operates five scientific bases in the region and is currently preparing to launch its next Russian Antarctic Expedition. South Africa has emerged as a new transportation hub, although routes through the country are longer, more expensive, and more dangerous, Izvestia writes. Leading countries in Oceania are effectively forcing Russia to reorganize its established logistics routes to Antarctica. Until recently, Russian scientists actively used the ports of Lyttelton in New Zealand and Hobart in Australia. However, Wellington and Canberra are now hesitant to cooperate with Russia. "At present, amid the virtually complete suspension of Russian-New Zealand cooperation in all areas, the aforementioned joint statement is no longer relevant," the Russian Embassy in New Zealand told Izvestia. The situation with Australia is also complex. Long-term contracts have been signed with local port and logistics services for vessel servicing and supplies, but the Russian side sees risks in continuing to use them. "The restrictions imposed by Canberra on Russia, which remain in place and continue to expand, must be taken into account, including sanctions measures affecting transportation and other logistics-related sectors," the Russian Embassy in Australia noted. Russia has identified alternative routes and supply points. Cape Town in South Africa has become one of its key logistics hubs, although it is located significantly farther from Russian Antarctic stations than ports in Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand, the situation in Chile could improve. "Toward the end of the previous Chilean administration’s tenure, which, incidentally, had completely frozen relations with Russia after coming to power in 2022, there was indeed an instance when our icebreaker was denied refueling in Punta Arenas. Subsequently, under the new government of President Jose Antonio Kast, we received official assurances that such a situation would not happen again," Russian Ambassador to Santiago Vladimir Belinsky told Izvestia. In the longer term, Russia could lessen its dependence on foreign infrastructure by developing its own icebreaker and scientific expedition fleet, air links, and new delivery technologies. However, this will require time and substantial investment, Izvestia noted. Vedomosti: Armenia weighs EU path as questions grow over future in Eurasian Economic Union Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the government’s program through 2031 to newly elected members of parliament. He cited a May statement by the leaders of the other four countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus – in which they called for Armenia to hold a referendum on joining the EU "as soon as possible" or continue its membership in the EAEU. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe the EAEU lacks a formal mechanism for expelling or suspending Armenia, but Pashinyan may postpone an EU application and referendum in an effort to preserve Armenia’s position even as its EAEU membership could ultimately be suspended.