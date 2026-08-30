Putin congratulates Lukashenko on his birthday

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday, noting that he values the trust that has been established between them, according to a telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

"I really value the mutual understanding and trust that have developed between us. And we shall, of course, continue our friendly relations and constructive collaboration to enhance the wide-ranging Russian-Belarusian cooperation, as well as to promote mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space," Putin said.