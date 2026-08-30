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Putin congratulates Lukashenko on his birthday

Russian President noted that he values the trust that has been established between them

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday, noting that he values the trust that has been established between them, according to a telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

"I really value the mutual understanding and trust that have developed between us. And we shall, of course, continue our friendly relations and constructive collaboration to enhance the wide-ranging Russian-Belarusian cooperation, as well as to promote mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space," Putin said.

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Russian ambassador suspects Niger mutiny attempt may have been coordinated from abroad
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Switzerland lost its neutrality in eyes of more than just Russia — ambassador
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Switzerland should restore diplomacy, mutual understanding with Russia — lawyer
Philipp Kruse also called for an end to military propaganda against Russia
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Moscow court sentences US citizen to 3.3 years over undeclared Colt pistol
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African Union prepares action plan to prevent conflicts on continent
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