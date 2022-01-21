Russia’s main New Year’s tree bids farewell to Kremlin, heads off to be recycled

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia's main New Year’s tree, which had graced Cathedral Square since late December, left the Kremlin on Friday. Presidential Property Department Spokesperson Elena Krylova told TASS that the tree was going to be recycled.

According to her, it took two days for employees of the Administrative Directorate of the President to remove and pack more than a thousand toys and almost two kilometers of garlands. "Most of the decorations were sent to storage, but some will have to be disposed of as they were hopelessly ruined by the snow and strong winds," the spokesperson noted.

The tree itself was sawn into pieces and removed from the Kremlin grounds. "We plan to make memorial souvenirs from the wood, as we’ve done in previous years," Krylova revealed.

The 90-year-old fir tree, about 30 meters tall, delivered from the Moscow Region, was put up on the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square in late December.