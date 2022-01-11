Russia records 17,525 daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since January 2 — crisis center

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia has registered 17,525 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,684,204 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, this is the highest absolute growth since January 2. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.16%.

In the past 24-hour period, 4,635 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,512 new infections in St. Petersburg and 855 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 368 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 358 cases - in the Rostov Region, and 299 new cases were detected in the Krasnodar and Perm Regions each.

All in all, at present, 634,499 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 783, compared to 741 the day before. In all, 317,687 patients died of the infection.

Thus, the country has been registering fewer than 800 daily coronavirus deaths for five consecutive days.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.97%.

Over the past 24 hours, 68 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 66 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 38 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 26 fatalities - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 25 fatalities - in the Altai and Nizhny Novgorod Regions each, and 24 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 25,216. In all, 9,732,018 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 91.1% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,692 patients were discharged in Moscow, 2,576 patients - in St. Petersburg, 1,274 patients - in the Voronezh Region, 912 patients - in the Samara Region, 846 patients - in the Moscow Region, and 679 patients were discharged in the Perm Region.