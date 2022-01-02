Recognizing COVID passports does not cause serious objections in CIS - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The issue of mutual recognition of vaccination passports against coronavirus in the CIS does not raise any fundamental objections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"The issue of mutual recognition of vaccination passports in the CIS generally does not raise any objections," he said.

At the same time, according to Rudenko, it should be noted that this is a complex problem associated both with purely medical aspects, and with the issues of ensuring the protection of personal data and patient confidentiality, as well as with the need to clarify various legal and technical issues.