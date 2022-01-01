No violations of law and order permitted New Year’s night - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. No violations of law and order occurred during New Year’s night festivities in Russia, in which 1.9 million people took part, for which police on duty take the credit, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS on Saturday.

"In the early hours of January 1, a total of 1.9 million people took part in New Year celebrations across Russia. All events were held in conformity with the epidemiological situation in each particular region," she said. "The measures taken prevented violations of law and order."

A total of 40,500 police, and also the National Guard, non-governmental organizations and private security firms were involved in maintaining law and order. Police patrols remain on duty at the sites of festive events.