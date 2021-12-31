Challenges of 2021 united people - Prime Minister

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Challenges of the departing year of 2021 united people and strengthened their belief that any problems can be coped together, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in the New Year greetings posted on the government’s website.

"Serious challenges of the departing year pulled us together even more closely, strengthened the belief that we will be able to cope with any problems hand in hand. We look confidently into the future and are open for new efforts and endeavors, to which we will dedicate the next 365 days," the Prime Minister said.

The New Year and the Christmas unite all the generations, give joy, warmth of contact, and create the good mood, Mishustin noted. "We welcome them with particular feelings and hopes and expect good changes," the Prime Minister added.

Mishustin wished health and happiness to all the people in Russia and expressed the hope that the year of 2022 will bring luck and success and will be peaceful and prosperous.