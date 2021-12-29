Russia sees 21,119 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 22 — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia has registered 21,119 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,458,271 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, in absolute terms, this is the lowest increase since September 22. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.2%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,526 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,342 new infections in the Moscow Region and 533 infections in the Sverdlovsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 502 new cases were discovered in the Chelyabinsk Region and 499 new cases were detected in the Irkutsk Region.

All in all, at present, 771,026 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 932, compared to 935 the day before. In all, 307,022 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.94%.

Over the past 24 hours, 59 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 49 fatalities — in the Moscow Region, 36 fatalities — in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 30 fatalities — in the Rostov Region, and 28 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod and Chelyabinsk Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 42,776. In all, 9,380,223 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 89.7% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,729 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,195 patients — in the Irkutsk Region, 1,995 patients — in the Omsk Region, 1,973 patients — in the Moscow Region, and 1,325 patients were discharged in the Samara Region.