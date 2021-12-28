Russian official says Western movies, video games tarnish Russia, target youth

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin has blamed the West for using movies and video games to target Russia’s youth.

Western purveyors of movies and video games that appeal to youth are "brimming with the desire to portray our country in a negative light," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta. "Their characters that have Russian names and exaggerated personalities are often the archenemies in various works of art and video games."

"The goal of countering the ‘Russian threat’ is imbedded in many popular and talented works of art - even in the realm of science fiction - which makes them a latent weapon of propaganda," he went on to say.

Bastrykin said many foreign films focus on such values as the right of the strongest and selfishness, while also embracing violence and "murders that are purportedly committed for the good."

"I share the view that products like this are part of a hybrid war that’s waged against Russia by some Western institutions," he said. "By targeting youth, they are well aware how to destabilize the situation in our country."

"It’s no secret that these methods are also used against other states," he went on to say. "Many experts before me have already covered this topic."

Bastrykin said Western efforts to discredit Russia are a reason young people start taking drugs.

"Our youth, by coming under the influence of negative, including pro-Western, trends, loses their national identity," he said. "But what is even worse, they begin to use drugs, join banned groups and commit crimes.".