Upper house approves ban on catching whales, dolphins, other cetaceans

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Federation Council approved a law banning industrial and coastal fishing of cetaceans at a meeting on Friday.
"Performing commercial and coastal fishing of cetaceans is prohibited," the law said.
Additionally, the document introduces stricter procedures for limiting or regulating the fishing of sea mammals in Russia’s exclusive economic zone. Particularly, the initiative provides that "in order to ensure the preservation of sea mammals, the restrictions on fishing for sea mammals may be established in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation, including a ban and a shut-down of fishing for certain species of sea mammals."