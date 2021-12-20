Chumakov Center to study efficacy of CoviVac booster dose

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for the Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences plans to study the efficacy of the booster dose of its CoviVac vaccine, the Center’s director, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Monday.

"The Chumakov Institute has lodged [documents] for clinical tests of the booster dose, of a three-dose vaccination, as a matter of fact. Three doses with an interval of 21 days," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Ishmukhametov, the Chumakov Center expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve its CoviVac vaccine in some six months. "It should be understood that this implies a comprehensive approach that includes the study of documents, analysis of production sites, a commission visit, and so on. We have gone through it many times with yellow fever (the Center developed a vaccine against this infection - TASS), so, we are working on this quite calmly," he explained.

The CoviVac whole-virion coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products, commonly referred to as the Chumakov Center, was registered in Russia on February 19, 2021. Whole-virion vaccines are based either on artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or dead (inactivated) viruses.