Crisis center reports 29,929 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russia has registered 29,929 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours for the first time since October 13. In all, the total number of infections reached 10,016,896 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.3%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,040 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, 2,012 - in St. Petersburg, 736 - in the Krasnodar Region, 717 - in the Samara Region, 679 - in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 986,058 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 31,391. In all, 8,741,355 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 87.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,123 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,283 - in St. Petersburg, 825 - in the Omsk Region, 807 - in the Chelyabinsk Region, and 756 - in the Rostov Region.

COVID-19 fatalities

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,132, compared to 1,171 the day before, the lowest number since October 27. In all, 289,483 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.89%.

Over the past 24 hours, 63 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 53 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 46 - in the Voronezh Region, 37 - in the Volgograd and the Krasnoyarsk Regions each.

Coronavirus in Moscow

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,862 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,140 a day before to 1,984,378. The daily coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.14%, the latest data show.

Eighty-eight coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to eighty-six a day before, with fatalities totaling 34,298 in the Russian capital, the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 3,494 in Moscow in the past 24 hours to 1,812,568. Currently, 136,512 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest data show.