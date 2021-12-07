Over 70% of Russians donate money to charity at least once per year

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. More than 70% of Russians donate money to charity at least once per year, according to research conducted by Sberstrakhovanie Zhizn, a subsidiary of Sber, and the Sravn.ru financial marketplace, made available on Tuesday.

"Three-quarters of Russians (74%) donate money to charity at least once a year and 37% of respondents do it once or twice a year, every fifth person (20%) does it monthly, 17% - quarterly. Women donate more often and more regularly than men, 80% versus 60%. Zoomers and millennials either abstain from financial participation in charity (43% and 25%, respectively), or allocate funds once or twice a year (36% and 34%). Almost half (46%) of Gen Xers donate annually, and every third (30%) Boomer donates monthly," the study says.

Russians prefer to engage in charity by donating money. More than 30% donate no more than 1,000 rubles ($13.43) per year. Every fifth person (19%) donates up to 3,000 rubles ($40.31) annually to charity. A quarter of the respondents donate more than 3,000 rubles ($40.31) a year.

At the same time, women are more likely to share their time and effort - 21% versus 16% for men. Additionally, 41% of Russians said that they also take part in volunteer projects, providing non-material assistance. About every fifth person (19%) joins these projects once or twice a year.

Generation Xers are more active than others in volunteer initiatives, 23% volunteer monthly, while 35% of boomers do so 1-2 times per year. "Our research shows that every tenth" X "and 13% of boomers set aside money for donations every month. This policy is reflected in all decisions. We hope that the example of the older generation will inspire young people to take a more thorough approach to financial planning," said Igor Kobzar, General Director of Sberstrakhovanie Zhizn, when commenting on the results of the study.

The study was conducted in December 2021 and is based on the answers of 3,000 respondents.