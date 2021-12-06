Development and Assessment Center for Engineer Management Competence to open in Tomsk

TOMSK, December 6. /TASS/. Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) will open its new Competence Center, where engineering students will be tested for management skills and then receive individual programs to develop their talents, the university's press service said on Monday.

"Tomsk Polytechnic University has joined the project of the presidential platform "Russia - Land of Opportunities" to create centers for the assessment and development of supra-professional skills at Russian universities. Students will be tested on leadership and management skills and competence at the centers. Student profiles will be created based to the results of these tests, serving as a foundation for different personal educational trajectories offered to pupils and helping select educational programs ", - says the report.

It is specified that methodological support and preparation of necessary materials for individual educational programs will be provided by ANO "Russia – Land of Possibilities", educational tracks will be created by the universities together with the department of methodology and evaluation of ANO.

Currently, the students of Tomsk universities can take tests on the project's digital platform and assess their result orientation, emotional intelligence, ability to analyze information and make decisions, client orientation, digital literacy, communication skills and other competencies.

"After passing the test, students will have a digital competency profile, which will be available not only to the student, but also to employers. And the employers, for their part, will be able to propose some changes, adding necessary competencies or "level up" the existing ones. And it will be the university's task to form skills that are really in demand among our students," the report quotes TPU Director of the School of Core Engineering Education Denis Chaikovsky as saying.

Opening the centers in Russia

At the moment, the presidential platform "Russia – Land of Opportunities" has signed agreements on cooperation with 38 Russian universities, it is planned to sign 18 more agreements. In 2021-2022 it is planned to open more than 25 university-based competence centers, which will make it possible to test about 150,000 students. By 2023, "Russia - Land Opportunities" is planning to open at least 75 competence assessment centers at Russian universities and assess the skills of about 300,000 students. More than 80 leading employers are already taking part in the project.

About the platform

ANO "Russia - Land of Opportunities" was established by the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The key objectives of the organization: to create conditions for increased social mobility, personal and professional fulfillment of citizens, as well as the creation of effective social mobility in Russia. The organization's Supervisory Board is chaired by Vladimir Putin.

ANO "Russia – Land of Opportunities" is developing a platform of the same name, uniting 26 projects, including the "Leaders of Russia" manager competition, the "Leaders of Russia. Politics" competition, the "I am a Professional" all-Russian student competition, the "Your Move" competition, the "My First Business" international competition and the "Big Change" all-Russian competition.