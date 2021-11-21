Over 50 mln Russians, nearly 120 mln in other countries inoculated with Sputnik V - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 21. /TASS/. More than 50 million Russians have got inoculated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and nearly 120 million people have received this vaccine in other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday at a meeting with Denis Logumov, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the vaccine developer.

"To date, more than 50 million people in Russia have received this vaccine and still more people in the world: more than 100 million, nearly 120 million have got vaccinated with this vaccine in those countries which recognized it," Putin said, adding that "this is a big data for analysis" of the jab’s efficacy.