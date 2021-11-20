Putin awards the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called to Patriarch Kirill - Kremlin.
Putin awards the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called to Patriarch Kirill
Friday’s lunar eclipse to become longest in five centuries
It will be visible in Oceania, North and South America, East Asia, Northern Europe, and Indonesia
US welcomes some of Putin’s recent statements, including on Ukraine — White House
"We welcome President Putin’s statement about resolving the Donbass conflict peacefully, using the Minsk agreements," she said.
US nuclear weapons may end up in Eastern Europe if Germany rejects them — NATO
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance's aim was a world free of nuclear weapons, but as long as other countries have them, NATO must have them too
Russia calls on Turkey to take concerns about military technical ties with Kiev seriously
The Russian side stressed that Kiev’s policy of escalating tensions in the southeast of the country, encouraged by Western partners, is fraught with dangerous destabilization of the situation
Hainan’s Sanya city holds symposium on international maritime cooperation
The issues discussed at the event included coordinating multilateral efforts to overcome global challenges, ensuring security and improving legal standards in maritime cooperation
NATO takes outspokenly confrontational attitude towards Russia — Putin
Moscow will proportionally react to the alliance's military activity, the Russian President pointed out
Russia’s Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ gunship demonstrates combat capabilities at Dubai airshow
The pilots showed the dynamic capabilities of the Mi-28NE, the helicopter’s steadiness in the air and its easy control and operation at a maximum speed of 250 km/h
Hainan to boost expansion of digital yuan system in 2021-2025
Authorities will soon open additional service offices in the province for digital yuan transactions and foreign currency exchange
Expert: Hainan becoming China's financial center
As the expert noted, China's southernmost province "is attracting everyone’s undivided attention" since last June
Moscow will not turn blind eye to most serious provocations by NATO, EU — Lavrov
Russia never allows the infringement of its legitimate, national interests, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
Russia’s Tsirkon hypersonic missile strikes naval target in White Sea test-launch
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the recording equipment data show that the hypersonic missile’s flight complied with the designated parameters and the target was destroyed by a direct hit
No threats to ISS crew’s safety, says Roscosmos CEO
Rogozin noted that the day before, he met with the leadership of NASA and later held talks with its chief Bill Nelson
UAE orders large batch of Aurus luxury cars, most likely bulletproof, says minister
Aurus Chief Executive Officer Adil Shirinov said earlier that the Emirati holding Tawazun would start supplies of the Aurus Senat to the Middle East in 2022
Press review: Xi agrees to talk nukes with US and Russia, India ink huge arms deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 18th
Russia’s S-550 missile defense system to intercept warheads free of nuclear blast — expert
The latest S-550 system may serve as a follow-up of the A-135 ‘Amur’ - A-235 ‘Nudol’ strategic missile system in its mobile configuration, Dmitry Litovkin also notes
Kiev’s attempt to use force in Donbass would be step to new disaster - Kremlin spokesman
NATO weapons are being pumped into Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov noted
Kremlin slams Congressional gamble to end recognition of Putin’s presidency as US meddling
Earlier, US Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson introduced a Congressional Resolution to the House of Representatives to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia if he remains in office beyond the end of his current term on May 7, 2024
Defense firm delivers latest missiles for Strela air defense system to Russian troops
These missiles are in operational service with 9A34M3 and 9A35M3 combat vehicles that make part of the Strela-10M3 surface-to-air missile system
West violates Minsk-2 by promising military aid to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Regrettably, we have to say that Kiev’s warmongering receives support from the United States and its NATO allies," Maria Zakharova said
Iran ready to conclude long-term comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia — Raisi
According to the Iranian president, "the positions of Tehran and Moscow are close on many international issues"
Press review: Lukashenko chalks up win and global warming eroding Russia’s Arctic coast
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 19th
Kiev knows attack against Crimea will be seen as attack against Russia - deputy UN envoy
Since an attack against Crimea is an attack against the Russian Federation, Gennady Kuzmin told
Hainan to become major international supplier for coconut produce by 2025
China’s government intends to increase the area allocated for coconut groves
Putin slams West’s actions in Black Sea as moves that ‘go beyond boundaries’
"We constantly express our concerns over these actions, talk about red lines but, of course, we understand that our partners are very peculiar and, to put it mildly, do not take all our warnings and talks on red lines seriously," the Russian leader said
Defense chief reports to Putin on successful patrol of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers
The joint air patrol by the Russian and Chinese military planes was conducted to develop and strengthen global strategic stability
Hainan shows benefits of new industry growth model in 2021
Tourism, advanced technology, modern services and modernized agriculture contributed to the island's high gross regional product growth rate of 12.8% in the first three quarters of 2021
Hainan plans to actively involve university graduates in promising projects
More than 900 students have expressed interest in this opportunity
Russia to continue integration with Belarus — Putin
All 28 union programs will be implemented, the Russian leader stressed
Britain is stepping up military activity near Russia’s borders — Foreign Ministry
On November 13, Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain Vadim Pristaiko signed a Ukrainian-British framework agreement envisaging a 1.7-billion-pound loan to Kiev
Hainan’s Haikou city creates 10,000 new jobs in 10 days thanks to mass campaign
New jobs were created by expanding the staff at some 600 local companies
Kremlin calls guesstimating Nord Stream 2’s commissioning ‘thankless job’
Dmitry Peskov added that, in technical terms, everything is ready for the launch of Nord Stream 2, and all further action depends on current EU red tape
China lauds Putin’s comments on partner relations with Russia
China considers Russia a friendly neighbor with whom it is necessary to strengthen equitable mutually beneficial relations
Joe Biden to temporarily transfer power to US Vice President over medical procedure
The White House will report on Biden’s health later
Russia to develop air-droppable Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system for paratroopers
The Tornado-G is a 122mm multiple rocket launcher derived from the Grad system
‘Provocations, populism, PR’: Senator slams Congress’ bid to meddle in Russia’s 2024 vote
Focusing on the content of the resolution, Leonid Slutsky noted that lawmakers "somehow perceive violations in the adoption of the amendments to the Russian Constitution and call a number of them illegitimate, interpreting certain provisions in their favor"
Lavrov’s diplomatic letters prove Russia never ‘sabotaged’ Normandy Four talks — MFA
Reports that were telling a different story to the public were meant to put the blame for the failure of the Minsk agreements on Moscow while "covering up for Kiev," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out
Russian senator slams US Congressmen’s proposal to end Putin’s recognition as president
This time around, the Americans started to interfere with Russia’s presidential elections a bit too early, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev remarked
Hainan’s Sanya сity invests more than $6 million in coral reef restoration over 10 years
In some areas off the coast of Sanya, coral reefs cover more than 50% of the seabed, showing great progress in efforts to improve marine ecology
Some Western partners trying to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing — Putin
Russian-Chinese relations are a model of effective inter-state interaction in the 21st century, the Russian President pointed out
Hainan's leading port opens its first transcontinental route to Indian Ocean
The creation of this transcontinental route shows that Yangpu's potential has significantly increased after container harbors were modernized
Germany does not recognize Lukashenko as Belarus president — government spokesman
"In order to improve this alarming humanitarian situation for thousands of people, it makes sense to speak with those in Minsk who have the possibility to change the situation even if we are talking about the ruler, whose legitimacy is not recognized by Germany and other European countries," Steffen Seibert said
