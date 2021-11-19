No Sputnik V vaccine-related deaths registered — Gamaleya Center

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. There have been no confirmed cases of deaths triggered by the anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the deputy CEO of the Gamaleya Center, Denis Logunov said on Friday.

"There has been not a single case [of death] a special commission has examined to confirm that it is vaccination-related. Moreover, more than five million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Argentina. There have been no lethal cases there. In other words, we have conclusions by independent experts, from Hungary and from Argentina and from other countries," Logunov told the 3rd Moscow Congress of Cardiologists.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, it became the world’s first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus. At the moment the vaccine is registered in 70 countries having a total population of 4 billion. The EU regulator on March 4 said a step-by-step procedure to examine Sputnik V had begun.