Rate of growth of IT crimes in Russia falling — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The growth rate of IT crimes in Russia has slowed down, official spokesperson of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk told TASS on Friday.

"Almost every fourth crime is committed with the use of IT technologies. At the same time, their incremental growth rate has decelerated. While cybercrimes surged by 20.3% in the first half of 2021, it was 8.1% over nine months of this year. The positive results were achieved due to operations of specialized teams for uncovering and investigating crimes in the high technology sphere," the spokesperson said.

A decline in overall crime is also seen from the beginning of the year, Volk said. Murders and attempted murders fell 6.4%. Incidence of grievous bodily harm declined by 11.6%. The criminal situation on the streets remains under control. "Registered crimes in public gardens, streets and squares tumbled 7.9% against the last year, including robbery by 23.7%, thefts by 4.9%, and armed assaults by 19%. The total number of criminal acts committed in public areas contracted by 6.3%," the spokesperson noted.

Registered crimes in total dropped by 1.9% year-on-year over 10 months of 2021, according to the Interior Ministry.