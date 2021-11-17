American jailed in Russia for assaulting police officers ends hunger strike, says lawyer

TASS, November 17. Trevor Reed, an American sentenced for attacking police officers in northern Moscow, ended a hunger strike at the Mordovia correctional colony, and he is being furnished with medical care, his attorney Victoria Buklova told TASS on Wednesday.

"Medical care has been provided to him. He ended [his] hunger strike," the agency’s interlocutor said.

According to Buklova, starting on November 4, Reed declared a hunger strike at the Mordovia colony, because he claimed a number of his rights were violated, specifically concerning correspondence and visitation. The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in the region didn’t confirm this information.

Last summer, Moscow’s Golovinsky Court found Trevor Reed guilty of "using violence threatening the life or well-being of a representative of the authorities" (Section 2, Article 318 of Russia’s Criminal Code), sentenced him to nine years in prison and compensation to the injured party in the amount of 300,000 rubles.

According to investigators, in August 2019 Reed attacked police officers who arrived after a phone call by Moscow locals. They complained about an intoxicated man who started an argument with several women. When Reed was taken to the police station, he attacked the officer behind the wheel and his partner while seated in the vehicle.