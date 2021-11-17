Duma Speaker tells cabinet members to attend meetings with QR code

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the representatives of the government should attend the Duma’s meetings as well as the meetings of its committees with a QR code confirming they had been vaccinated or previously had the coronavirus infection.

This subject was raised by head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky after Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian government at the State Duma Alexander Sinenko asked to replace speakers on a number of state draft legislations. "When the government approves its speakers or if there is a replacement, like now, [it is necessary] to request that they should come to the building of the State Duma only after inoculation," the politician said.

"Dear colleagues, we have the right to make such a decision because these are state workers. I draw your attention: the government representatives should come to the hall of plenary meetings with a QR code," the Duma speaker responded.

He reiterated that earlier the cabinet of ministers presented draft legislation on QR codes in public places and transportation. "One has to start with oneself," he noted. The Duma speaker asked the State Duma administration to "make corresponding decisions within the framework of the pass entry system so that those who come to discuss issues not only to the hall of plenary meetings but also to the committees have a QR code to enter the State Duma.".