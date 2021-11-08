Russian health ministry issues permit for 3rd phase clinical tests of China’s V-01 vaccine

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s health ministry has issued a permit for the third phase of clinical tests of the V-01 coronavirus vaccine manufactured by China’s Livzon Mabpharm Inc., according to the state register of the ministry’s test permits.

According to the register, randomized double-blind placebo-controlled third phase trials of the recombinant vaccine in adults older than 18 began on November 8 to be finished on June 30, 2023. The trials will involve 5,500 volunteers and will be held in 19 medical institutions in Russian cities.

The Kommersant daily reported earlier that the V-01 vaccine clinical tests could be launched in July 2021. At that time, the vaccine was registered in China and was undergoing the second phase of clinical tests.