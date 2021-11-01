Foreigners can visit museums with negative PCR tests — Culture Ministry

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Foreign nationals will be able to visit federal theaters and museums upon presentation of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

"Foreign nationals will be allowed to theaters and museums reporting to the Russian Ministry of Culture during the nonworking period from October 30 to November 7, 2021, against presentation of a hardcopy PCR test for the coronavirus, made one day before visiting the institution," the press service said.

Museums in the Leningrad Region will authorize visitors inoculated by foreign vaccines using QR codes, the press service of the regional government said earlier on Monday. The regional department of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare has not authorized visitors vaccinated abroad for museums in the Leningrad Region, the authority said on its website. A case-by-case approach will be adopted when allowing foreigners to visit museums, regional authorities said.