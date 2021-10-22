Businessman Ismailov not to be extradited to Russia after receiving asylum in Montenegro

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian businessman Telman Ismailov, former director of Moscow’s Cherkizovo marketplace, who is charged with murder in Russia and was detained in Montenegro at Russia’s request, cannot be extradited to Russia after being granted asylum in that country, his Russian lawyer Marina Rusakova told TASS on Friday.

"He has been released from prison. He will not be extradited to Russia. The extradition is simply impossible as he was granted political asylum in Montenegro," she said.

Ismailov was detained in Montenegro on October 1 and arrested by a court in Podgorica on the following day. Russia’s Investigative Committee put him on the international wanted list in 2017. In Russia, Ismailov was charged in absentia with murder, illegal arms trafficking and the abduction of singer Avraam Russo. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, Ismailov was part of a group behind the murder of businessmen Vladimir Savkin and Yuri Brylev in May 2016.