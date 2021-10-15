Mir-19 coronavirus medicine expected to be registered by yearend

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency said on Friday it hopes its Mir-19 coronavirus medicine will be registered by the yearend.

"The Mir-19 registration dossier was filed electronically on Thursday, October 14 , and in a paper format on October 15. It contains the entire package of necessary documents and a preliminary report on the second phase of clinical tests. The recruitment of patients continues," it said. "The registration is planned by the yearend."

The medicine is meant for the treatment, including preventive, of the coronavirus infection via pulmonary or intranasal administration.

Chief of the Federal Medical Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova said earlier that the medicine stops the virus from replicating and prevents the most serious forms of the disease, as well as pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndromes related to it.