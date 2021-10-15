Russia records all-time high of over 32,190 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 32,196 in the last 24 hours to 7,925,176, which is an all-time high since the onset of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

In relevant terms, the COVID-19 incidence in Russia increased by 0,41% over the past day.

In particular, over the past day, some 2,632 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,110 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, some 791 cases were disclosed in the Samara Region, as many as 695 people were infected with COVID-19 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, while 668 cases of the infection were recorded in the Voronezh Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients currently receiving treatment, increased to 743,839, the crisis center noted.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia climbed by 999 in the last 24 hours against 985 a day earlier, having reached 221,313 mortalities.

According to the center, over the past day, Russia has registered an all-time high of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2,79%, the crisis center noted.

In particular, in the past 24 hours, some 62 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in St. Petersburg, 40 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnodar Region, 38 mortalities each were disclosed in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions, while some 35 deaths were confirmed in Bashkortostan.

Due to a technical error, the COVID-19 death toll for October 14 was adjusted downward. In Moscow, some 71 daily fatalities were recorded (instead of 72), while Russia’s coronavirus death toll for October 14 stood at 985 (instead of 986). The total number of mortalities in Russia as of October 14 hit 220,314 (instead of 220,315).

Patients' recoveries

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 22,268 in the past 24 hours to 6,960,024.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, stood at 87,8% of those infected.

In particular, over the past day, some 2,359 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, some 1,566 recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region, 668 — in Crimea, 574 — in the Samara Region, 572 recoveries were confirmed in Bashkortostan.