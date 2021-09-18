Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia up to early July high, say TASS calculations

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread indicator in Russia continued growth on Saturday, reaching the July 6 high of 1.07, whereas in Moscow it increased to 1.34, the highest level in almost three months - since June 21, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In six out of ten regions with the largest number of cases the coefficient is above 1, including in the Irkutsk Region (1.01), the Samara Region (1.02), the Voronezh Region (1.03), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (1.05), the Moscow Region (1.13), and St. Petersburg (1.39).

In the Sverdlovsk Region the coefficient equals 1, whereas in the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Rostov Region is stands at 0.99 and 0.98, respectively.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently the indicator is used, for instance, to make decisions on whether a region is ready for holding mass events.