Russia to boost production of vaccines to 45 mln doses a month — Industry Ministry

PUSCHINO /Moscow region/, September 17. /TASS/. Russia will increase the production of vaccines against coronavirus from 30 mln to 45 mln doses a month by the end of the year, First Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Osmakov told reporters on Friday.

"Now it is about 30 mln with plans to boost production to 45 mln before the end of the year. These are different vaccines," he said.

Earlier this month, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia produced 37.5 mln doses of vaccines against the coronavirus in August, whereas more than 70 mln full sets of vaccines have been put into circulation in total. According to him, now the Russian pharmaceutical companies are implementing a state contract for the supply of 57 mln doses of the vaccine. The contract expires on October 1.

To date, Russia registered five vaccines against coronavirus: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light and EpiVacCorona-N.