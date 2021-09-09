Nicaraguan president, vice-president offer condolences over emergencies minister's death

MEXICO CITY, September 9. /TASS/. President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo have sent a telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing their condolences over the death of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, the online newspaper el19digital.com reported.

"His death was heroic...he sacrificed his life, saving another man, and fulfilled his duty to serve and benefit the Fatherland", the telegram said.

Russian-Nicaraguan cooperation within the framework of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's activity has had a long-standing history. Moscow has assisted the development of the Nicaraguan National Disaster Management System (or SINAPRED in Spanish) by providing it with facilities, special equipment, and assistance in staff training. Launched in 1989, the humanitarian demining project in the Central American country was completed successfully in 2011 with the assistance of Russian experts.