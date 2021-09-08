Russian filmmaker Alexander Melnik was great professional — colleagues

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Filmmaker and screenwriter Alexander Melnik was a true professional, it was a pleasure to work with him, actor Konstantin Shelestun who played in Melnik’s Territory told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving Melnik, who arrived there to choose a location to shoot his new documentary.

"I remember him as a very open, sometimes meticulous in a good way and very kind man at the same time. His openness was striking, it was a pleasure to work with him," Shelestun said.

Actor Georgy Dobrygin took to Facebook to express his grief over Melnik’s passing and write that the late filmmaker showed actors Providence Bay and the Putorana Plateau when shooting Territory. "We will cherish the memory of this brave man," he wrote.