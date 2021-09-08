Russia’s late Minister Zinichev was reliable friend and professional — Putin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev was always a reliable and loyal friend as well as a high-class professional, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram which he sent to the widow and son of the minister who tragically died during drills in Russia’s Norilsk on September 8.

Putin admitted that he is shocked by the tragic news of Zinichev’s passing, expressing sincere condolences and offering words of support in this difficult time.

"We have lost a true duty officer, comrade and a person who was close to all of us. He was a man of great inner strength, bravery and courage. It is an irreplaceable personal loss for me. We shared many years of joint work. I always knew that you could rely on Yevgeny <…> [Zinichev] in any, even the most complicated situation, as a reliable and loyal friend as well as a highest-class professional," the telegram reads.

Putin pointed out that Zinichev dedicated his life to serving Russia and people. "He did not hesitate to risk his life to save a human life, fulfilling his duty until the last moment," the Russian leader stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Emergencies Minister said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving a man’s life.

Zinichev had worked in state security bodies since 1987. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the westernmost Kaliningrad Region. From October 2016 to May 2018 he was deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Zinichev served as Russia’s Emergencies Minister since May 2018.