Russia registers 19,286 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 19,286 in the past day to 6,882,827, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday. The relative coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.28%, the crisis center said.

In particular, 1,318 new coronavirus cases were registered in the past day in St. Petersburg, 914 in the Moscow Region, 523 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 485 in the Rostov Region and 470 in the Perm Region, the latest figures suggest.

Currently, 552,940 people continue their medical their treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia. Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 16,804 in the past 24 hours to 6,148,250, it said. Coronavirus recoveries remained at the level of 89.3% of all COVID-19 infections, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities increased by 797 in the past 24 hours compared to 799 a day before to 181,637. The coronavirus mortality rate grew to 2.64%, the latest figures show.

Moscow's cases

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,444 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,498 a day before to 1,564,952. The coronavirus growth rate amounted to 0.09%, the latest figures suggest.

Fifty-two coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing fatalities in the Russian capital to 27,351 (1.75% of all infections), the crisis center reported.