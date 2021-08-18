Ringleader of local Hizb ut-Tahrir cell remanded in custody in Simferopol

SIMFEROPOL, August 18. /TASS/. A court in Simferopol has remanded in custody for two months one of the five detainees apprehended on the suspicion of participation in the terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, outlawed in Russia, as follows from a news release uploaded to the court’s website.

Lawyer Emil Kurbedinov told TASS on Tuesday that searches had been held in five homes. Four of the five suspects were detained in the territory of Sevastopol.

One suspect, referred to as F., will stay in custody till October 12.

According to the investigation, the person created and ran a local cell of the outlawed organization in Crimea.

"Acting in the capacity of chief of a local cell of the international terrorist organization Party of Islamic Liberation (Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami), F. acting with malice aforethought and using special knowledge and propaganda skills conducted covert anti-Russian and anti-constitutional activity in the form of propaganda work among the population, persuading local residents to participate in the activity of the aforesaid terrorist organization and organized and held secret meetings," the statement runs.

The public relations center of the federal security service FSB told TASS that the two detained ringleaders and three rank-and-file members of the terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir had been recruiting Crimea’s Muslims. A large amount of outlawed propagandistic materials, means of communication and electronic data storage devices was found in their homes and confiscated.