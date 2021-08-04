Number of unemployed in EAEU down 50% in 1H to 1.6 mln people, says Eurasian commission

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The number of unemployed in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) dropped by 50% in 1H 2021 year-on-year to 1.6 mln people, assistant to Chairman of the EEC’s (Eurasian Economic Commission) board Iya Malkina told reporters on Wednesday.

"As of the end of June, the number of unemployed registered in employment services of the Union’s member-states equaled 1.6 mln people, down by slightly over 50% year-on-year," she said.

The share of unemployed in the total workforce number in the EAEU amounted to 1.7% in 1H, whereas in 2020 it stood at 3.4%, Malkina added.

As of the end of June 2021, the number of unemployed in the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to 1.555 mln people, according to the files provided by the EEC.