Two dozen new daily COVID-19 cases uncovered at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 29. / TASS /. At least 24 people involved in the Tokyo Olympics were infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee stated on its website.

Three of the infected are athletes living in the Olympic Village. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases among those involved in the Games to 198.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency noted that two of the infected foreigners engaged in the Games were rushed to a local hospital. They are not athletes, and their condition is not serious, the agency emphasized.

In Tokyo, a state of emergency has been in effect since July 12 amid the worsened epidemiological situation in the capital’s prefecture. In particular, the sale of alcohol in catering facilities has been prohibited. Besides that, the admission of spectators to public events has been restricted. Therefore, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being held from July 23 to August 8 without spectators.