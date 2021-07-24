Almost 40,000 people attended MAKS-2021 air show on its fifth day

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow region/, July 24. /TASS/. Almost 40,000 people attended the MAKS-2021 air show on the fifth day of its work, the air show’s directorate told TASS on Saturday.

"On the fifth, last to last day of MAKS-2021, 39,840 people visited it," an official of the directorate said.

He recalled that 6,970 guests and participants attended the air show on the first day, 16, 570 people - on the second day, 16, 830 people - on the third day, 22,740 people - on the fourth day.

Thus, in four days, 102,950 people came to the events at the airfield of the Gromov Flight Research Institute in Zhukovsky near Moscow.

The MAKS 2021 international air show is running from July 20 to 25 in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow.