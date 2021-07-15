Russian diplomat thanks Uzbekistan for restoring Orthodox holy sites — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited a metropolitan cathedral of the Assumption of the Virgin during a working visit to Tashkent on Thursday where he met with head of the Central Asian Metropolitanate Metropolitan Vikenty. The Russian top diplomat expressed gratitude to Uzbek authorities for cooperation in restoring Russian Orthodox sacred objects in the country’s territory.

"Gratitude was expressed to the authorities of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the attention to the needs of the diocese as well as for cooperation in restoring Russian Orthodox sacred objects in the country’s territory. Current projects on the development of the Central Asian Metropolitanate were reviewed," a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Assumption Cathedral in Tashkent was built in 1878, on January 31, 1879, it was consecrated in the name of the great martyr and healer Panteleimon.

On November 10, 1996, during a visit to Tashkent, Patriarch Alexy II of Moscow and All Russia conducted a service at the cathedral. And in 2017, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia consecrated the cathedral after its reconstruction.