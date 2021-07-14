Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case tally surpasses 4,000 for the first time

NUR-SULTAN, July 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s doctors recorded 4,375 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, 682 more than a day earlier, setting a record high in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The total caseload has hit 466,792, according to the government’s inter-agency commission for preventing the COVID-19 spread.

The share of the infected citizens in Kazakhstan (home to 18.9 mln people) has reached 2.4%, while the transmission rate over the past 24 hours amounted to 0.02%.

According to the commission, as many as 418,228 people have recovered and over the past 24 hours 2,960 recoveries were registered. The death toll has hit 4,769, climbing by 53.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan has been keeping statistics of coronavirus cases in a new way since August 1, 2020. It separately includes both laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and pneumonia cases with a negative PCR test result, but with clinical signs of infection. As of July 14, 58,086 cases of such pneumonia were detected in the country, 3,504 people with this diagnosis died.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched vaccination against coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. In late February, the country started shipments of the Russian vaccine, produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical facility, to the regions. On April 26, the country began vaccination with a local drug - QazVac.

As of July 14, as many as 4,601,830 people were vaccinated with the first vaccine dose in Kazakhstan, including 2,541,853 people who have received both doses.