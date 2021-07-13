Russia has no international commitments to recognize same-sex marriage - Duma vice-speaker

MOSCOW, Juy 13./TASS/. The decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on registering the marriage of three same-sex couples in Russia, has nothing to do with Russian legislation. The Russian Constitution and its international treaties don’t envisage these commitments, Vice-Speaker of the State Duma lower house of parliament Pyotr Tolstoy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The decision of the ECHR that obliges Russia to recognize same-sex marriage, has nothing to do with our reality and even more so with Russian legislation," he said. "Neither the Constitution of the Russian Federation nor any of the international legal obligations assumed by our country implies the commitments to create conditions for propaganda, for the support and recognition of same-sex unions," the parliamentarian blogged.

The ECHR ruled that the Russian authorities must ensure respect for private and family life. "They are already fully ensured in Russia. The family is only the union of a man and a woman, no other way," he stressed.

"Cooked up arguments and attempts to put pressure on our legal system won’t pass," the legislator summed up. "Such highly politicized decisions carry no weight with us," Tolstoy stressed.

Earlier, the court recognized the refusal to marry three same-sex couples as a violation of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights on the right to respect for private and family life. The court says that Russia has an obligation to comply with the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Meanwhile, according to a new provision of Article 79 of the Russian Constitution, decisions of interstate agencies passed based on the provisions of international treaties of the Russian Federation in the reading that contradicts the constitution, must not be enforced in Russia. Amendments to the Constitution passed in 2020, included the provision on the protection "of the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman".